Highly efficient and flexible, the five-axis PL80 robot brings robust capability in a compact design to Yaskawa’s PL-series robot family. Ideal for a variety of palletizing applications, order picking and other logistical tasks for end-of-line or distribution automation, the PL80 excels at case palletizing, bag palletizing, de-palletizing, layer picking, and layer forming.

Featuring an 80-kg payload capacity, the highly reliable PL80 robot offers a 2,061 mm horizontal reach, 3,291 mm vertical reach and 0.03 mm repeatability.

Extremely agile, the PL80 provides a wide working range for its size. The performance-driven design also features exceptionally fast axis speeds and acceleration capabilities, optimizing production throughput over conventional methods. The PL80 robot has an IP67-rated wrist and an IP54 body as standard.

Installation is quick and efficient. A single cable is all that is needed to connect the manipulator to the controller, resulting in easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory. Airlines and cables are routed internally from the base to the end-of-arm tool to maximize reliability, and a cable installation tube facilitates fieldbus routing to the upper arm and/or gripper.

The PL80 can be floor-mounted, and brakes are included on all axes. The robot is controlled by the high-performance YRC1000 controller that is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380AC to 480VAC. With a highly compact cabinet (598 W x 490 H x 427 D mm), the YRC1000 uses a lightweight teach pendant with intuitive programming.

Fast and easy creation of palletizing patterns for virtually any mix of SKUs can be accomplished offline using PalletSolver software, enabling faster workcell deployment for even the most complex patterns.

