The Animal Agriculture Alliance recently welcomed Grace Platte as coordinator, membership and communications. In this role, Platte will assist in managing the organization’s membership and sponsorship processing, recruitment, and engagement. She assumed her new role on June 27.

Platte will also oversee operational needs for the organization and provide support to communications and issues management efforts. Additionally, she will serve as the first line of contact for Alliance members and other stakeholders and is responsible for facilitating the Alliance’s participation in a variety of events within the animal agriculture community.

Prior to joining the Alliance team, Platte served as the event and outreach intern for GreenStone Farm Credit Services among several other internship positions within the agriculture community – including communications intern for the Alliance in 2021.

Platte will graduate from Michigan State University later this year with a B.S. in agriculture education and minors in applied international development in agriculture and natural resources and environmental and sustainability studies. Grace is a member of the university’s Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority, the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education Club, and the dairy judging team.

“Grace was an incredible asset to the Alliance team during her summer internship last year, providing support on various projects and initiatives including the College Aggies Online program and developing new member resources,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance president and CEO. “Her experience in managing events, supporting campaigns, and member communications will lend itself well to her new position and bring considerable value to our members and the animal agriculture community as a whole.”

Platte currently lives in Michigan and will be relocating to the Arlington, Virginia area upon graduation.