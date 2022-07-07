Larson Electronics has extended its line of buck-boost transformers with rack mount solutions for IT infrastructure and stage/studio equipment.

Buck-boost transformers are very effective in keeping sensitive equipment stable and consistent. Outside of industrial, the transformers are used in IT infrastructure and for stage/studio equipment. To accommodate these applications, the buck-boost transformers take on a rack mount configuration for compact, space-saving installations.

The use cases include:

Server rooms: When local power is unable to provide consistent power and dips below the acceptable range for sensitive server equipment, use rack mount buck-boost transformers to maintain specific operating voltages.

Stage/studio equipment: Stage, studio, audio and lighting systems are sensitive to fluctuations in power. This can be a problem when you’re on the road and don’t have control over the quality of power you have access to in the arena or venue. This also becomes a major issue when power is in high demand at the site, causing voltage to dip or fluctuate.

The products can easily be mounted within common server racks, as well as portable stage/studio racks, including 19” wide racks.

Source: Larson Electronics