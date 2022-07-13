The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold a virtual public meeting titled "2022 Public Meeting of the National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System." The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the progress the National Antimicrobial Resistance System (NARMS) has made towards meeting the objectives outlined in the NARMS Strategic Plan: 2021-2025.

The NARMS public meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET and Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET. A virtual technical workshop to demonstrate how to access NARMS data online will be held on Tuesday September 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Registrants can attend the NARMS public meeting online only. Webcast links will be provided upon registration, and each session must be registered for separately.

To register for the NARMS technical workshop and/or for the public meeting, fill in the information requested on the following websites.

September 20, 2022: Technical workshop on NARMS data. Click here.

September 21 session: Day 1 of the NARMS public meeting. Click here.

September 22 session: Day 2 of the NARMS Public meeting. Click here.

FDA is holding a request for oral presentations. A public comment session will be held on September 22, 2022, from 3:40 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. If you would like to present during this session, email Claudine Kabera and include the topic(s) you would like to address. All requests to make oral presentations must be received by Wednesday, September 14, 2022. FDA will do its best to accommodate requests to make public comments. Individuals and organizations with common interests are urged to consolidate or coordinate their presentations and request time for a joint presentation.

FDA will determine the amount of time allotted to each presenter and the approximate time each oral presentation will begin, and will select and notify participants by Monday, September 19, 2022. If selected, any presentation materials must be emailed to Claudine Kabera no later than Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. No commercial or promotional material will be permitted to be presented or distributed at the public meeting.

Source: FDA/NARMS