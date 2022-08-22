The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be holding a public meeting to share what the department has learned in furthering scientific knowledge on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the last decade with a look to the future.

The meeting will be open to the public via Zoom and teleconference. A preregistered public comment session will be held during the meeting. Written comments, specifically highlighting what has been learned and challenges for furthering science on AMR across the interfaces of food safety, animal and human health, and the environment are welcome.

The virtual public meeting will be held via Zoom and teleconference, on Aug. 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT. The public may submit written comments until Sept. 13, 2022.

This meeting is open to the public via Zoom and by telephone. For Zoom and teleconference details, attendees must register at https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_LFLkbcWuTdqGT0wxBZyuOQ.

Registration by Aug. 23, 2022, is required for members of the public who wish to speak during the public comment period. We will ask that comments be limited to five minutes. Members of the public will be heard in the order in which they pre-registered.

For more information contact Dr. Chelsey Shivley, Veterinary Medical Officer, Antimicrobial Resistance Coordinator, VS, APHIS, Strategy & Policy, 2150 Centre Avenue Bldg. B, Fort Collins, CO 80526; (970) 593-8132; email: usdaamrpublicmeeting@usda.gov.

