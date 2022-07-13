The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show announced that following the conclusion of the Show, more than 71,000 pounds of food was donated to two Chicago-area organizations dedicated to fighting food insecurity. Additionally, the Show and its attendees extended these charitable contributions beyond Chicago, raising $12,500 in support of World Central Kitchen’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The National Restaurant Association Show took place May 21–24, 2022, at McCormick Place in Chicago, gathering more than 51,000 foodservice professionals from around the world to explore and celebrate the advancements driving the industry forward.

“This year’s National Restaurant Association Show was a success on so many levels, but one of our proudest achievements is the opportunity to give back both locally and abroad,” said Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions. “This year, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of our exhibitors and attendees who donated more than 71,000 pounds of food—an increase of 20% over 2019—to help feed those in need through the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Fight2Feed.”

34,000 pounds of food donated to Greater Chicago Food Depository

As a result of the generosity of the National Restaurant Association Show’s exhibitors, over 34,000 pounds of food was donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Serving as Chicago’s food bank, the Greater Chicago Food Depository is part of a united community effort working to bring food, dignity and hope to Cook County. Acting as the hub for a network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other programs. The Food Depository’s programs address the specific needs of different groups, including children, older adults, and veterans.

“The food donated from this event will provide the equivalent of 28,000 meals for our neighbors facing hunger,” said Jill Rahman, the Food Depository’s chief operating officer. “We are so grateful for dedicated supporters like the National Restaurant Association that make it possible to address food insecurity and its root causes across our community, especially in times of increased need.”

37,000 pounds of food donated to Fight2Feed

Approximately 37,000 pounds of food from the Show was donated to Fight2Feed, a 100% essential volunteer-driven, 501(c)(3) charitable organization that turns excess food from rescue and donations into healthy meals to feed people in local shelters and the homeless. Fight2Feed’s donated space in the East Kitchen of McCormick Place’s Lakeside Building gives the organization a single location where they can bring in the chefs, hospitality professionals and essential volunteers who plan and cook their meals with fresh ingredients rescued each week.

“This year’s National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place donations helped Fight2Feed serve and share 29,600 portions of food with community members in need and smaller pantries in Cook and Lake Counties of Illinois,” said Jiwon McCartney, founder and CEO of Fight2Feed. “With the support of socially conscious partners like the National Restaurant Association, McCormick Place and Savor, Fight2Feed has rescued over 3 million pounds of food and served over a million meals, since February 2021. We are grateful for the opportunity to make an impact on hunger and food insecurity in our communities.”

$12,500 raised to support World Central Kitchen's #ChefsForUkraine

This year, the National Restaurant Association Show announced an onsite initiative to support the ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine through World Central Kitchen, founded by Chef José Andrés. The Show was pleased to raise $12,500 for the #ChefsForUkraine campaign thanks to the generosity of Winsight Media and Show exhibitors and attendees. These donations will support the Chef Relief Team, who have been working tirelessly to provide nourishing plates of food for Ukrainian families in need.

“The foodservice industry is filled with individuals and companies that make meaningful contributions during the Show and year-round. The positive impact from the Show not only exemplifies the industry’s commitment to the community but also highlights the giving nature of the industry which themselves have experienced significant challenges over the past few years. On behalf of the National Restaurant Association Show, I would like to thank everyone who supported these charitable efforts,” added Cindric.

Source: National Restaurant Association