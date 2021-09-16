The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show, the premier event to learn about foodservice technology innovations, unique ingredients, and emerging trends in the restaurant industry, has opened attendee registration for the in-person 2022 event. From May 21-24, 2022, the foodservice industry will gather at McCormick Place in Chicago to explore and celebrate everything that’s happening in the industry—from the latest in equipment, supplies and technology to the latest trends in food and beverage. Early bird registration will remain open through November 22, 2021.

“The 2022 National Restaurant Association Show is well on its way to becoming the best yet—after the unprecedented challenges the industry has faced over the past year and a half, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone back to Chicago in May,” said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. “As excitement builds for the 2022 Show, we are expecting a full and robust Show floor where attendees will have the opportunity to taste exciting and unique products, interact with new equipment innovations, create business connections with key suppliers, access education on today’s biggest topics, and gain access to invaluable peer-to-peer networking. It is sure to be the most highly-anticipated show to date, and we can’t wait to bring our community back together.”

The National Restaurant Association Show is the place to find creative new solutions to today’s challenges in the restaurant industry, from the latest food and beverage trends to emerging technologies to operational innovations that will boost the bottom line. The Show’s expert-led education program will feature timely sessions and deep-dive workshops to help build the future of the industry, with focuses on ghost kitchens and virtual brands, restaurant technology, culinary insights, operations solutions, new consumer trends, wellness, workforce recruitment and development, and more.

Leading up to the 2022 event, organizers of the National Restaurant Association Show will continue to offer The Show To Go, an online resource that houses free educational sessions led by industry experts, connections to suppliers and products, and more. Users can explore content within seven unique tracks—Culinary Insights, Operations Solutions, The New Consumer, Technology Strategies, Trends in Adult Beverage, Wellness, and Workforce Recruitment & Development—and new assets are being made available throughout the year. In this year-round marketplace, exhibitors can also gain exposure to thousands of foodservice industry professionals eager to find new connections. Access to the platform is free for operators.

For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com and connect with the Show online on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

Source: National Restaurant Association