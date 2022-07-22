The Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance (MISA) Foundation today announced it has awarded five scholarships that will be used towards completing the winners’ respective degrees within the meat sciences discipline. The scholarship winners are:

Sarah Bludau, Iowa State University

Courtney Newman, University of Wyoming

Makenzie Flach, Texas Tech University

Tatum Whitewood, Texas Tech University

Luke Fuerniss, Texas Tech University

“The MISA Foundation is proud to announce its list of outstanding scholarships winners for the 2022-2023 school year,” stated Bob Campbell, chairman of the MISA Foundation and president & general manager of Marlen. “The Foundation Board congratulates these winners and wishes them the best in the upcoming school year and all future endeavors. The pool of applicants this year was unusually strong, and these five winners represent the cream of the crop. We find it comforting to know that the next generation of meat industry professionals is so clearly qualified to continue driving our industry forward. It is an honor to assist them in continuing their studies and we look forward to the innovations that they will present in the future. I would also like to thank our members and participants of the Food Processing Suppliers Association Auction for their strong support with donations and contributions that are critical to funding this scholarship program.”

David Seckman, president and CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) added, “Going back several decades, the MISA Scholarship program is at the core of our Association’s 'Giving Back' program. These scholarships highlight MISA’s commitment to advancing the meat industry and guiding qualified students towards a career path within it. These scholarships help deserving students pursue studies which will ultimately deliver new methods, new techniques, and new knowledge to our industry for the betterment of all.”

The FPSA Auction is scheduled for March 8, 2023, during the FPSA Conference at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, AZ. MISA will begin gathering donations for this event in the fall of 2022. For more information on this event or the MISA Foundation, visit fpsa.org or contact David Seckman, president and CEO of the FPSA.

Source: FPSA