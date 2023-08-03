The Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance Foundation is announcing it has awarded nine $10,000 scholarships that will be used toward completing the winners’ respective degrees within the meat sciences discipline. The scholarship winners are:

Jake Bagby, Texas Tech University

Megan Eckhardt, West Texas A&M University

Zachary Hoelscher, Texas A&M University

Meagan McMurray, Texas Tech University

Taylor McKinzie, Texas Tech University

Andres Mendizabal, Texas Tech University

Courtney Newman, University of Wyoming

Laura Reiling, Texas A&M University

Abbey Schiefelbein, Colorado State University

“We are proud to announce the MISA Foundation Scholarship winners for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Kate Rome, chair of the MISA Foundation and president of Rome Grinding Solutions. “This year’s talented group of applicants was outstanding, and we are honored to be able to assist these exceptional people in their continuing education. The Foundation Board congratulates these winners and looks forward to seeing how each one will contribute to moving our industry forward in the future. I would also like to thank FPSA members and participants of the FPSA Auction whose donations and contributions are critical to funding this scholarship program.”

David Seckman, president and CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association, said, “The MISA Scholarship is FPSA’s oldest, and perhaps most prominent ['Giving Back'] program. During the many years of supporting research in the meat sciences discipline, the MISA Scholarship has been instrumental in supporting the meat industry which ultimately benefits from the lessons and innovations that these promising students develop in their studies.”

The next FPSA Auction is scheduled for March 27, 2024, during the FPSA Conference at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, Calif. MISA will begin gathering donations for this event in the fall of 2023. For more information on this event or the MISA Foundation, visit www.fpsa.org, or contact David Seckman at dseckman@fpsa.org.

Source: Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance Foundation