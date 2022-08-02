Global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging has announced the appointment of Frances Busby in the role of managing director.

Former Managing Director Charles Smithson said: "Frances and KM have shared values of trust, ownership, passion, and innovation. And during her very successful career, Frances has accumulated immense experience in highly customer-focused businesses.”

Busby said: "I am impressed with everyone I have met in the company and I’m very excited to be given the opportunity to lead the KM team into the future."

She took up her position with KM Packaging on July 11. Busby's appointment follows KM's announcement in April that it had become an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

The current directors, Charles Smithson and Graham Holding, remain with the business and will work alongside Busby in delivering the growth strategy.

Source: KM Packaging