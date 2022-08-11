After three years of planning, design, and construction, The Kroger Company officially opened its newest Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Dallas, Texas.

Big-D Construction – National Food & Beverage was awarded the project as the Design-Builder along with Architectural Nexus in 2019 and a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the new CFC at the end of July.

“Working with The Kroger Company on this unique project has been an amazing opportunity for Big-D Construction. This is Kroger’s fourth facility of this nature across the country, and we are one of only three contractors in the United States selected to build these specific automated warehouses. The success of this project is a testament to the ‘great work’ by the entire team,” said Forrest McNabb, Big-D construction president for national food & beverage.

Powered by the Ocado Group, the CFC will leverage advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience for customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"Kroger's fast-growing seamless ecosystem takes the promise of zero compromise to the next level, with Kroger Delivery bringing the freshest food and quality ingredients to your own doorstep—when you want it, how you want it," said Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president and head of e-commerce. "Customers can use Kroger.com or the Kroger app to check the weekly circular, select personalized digital coupons, search products by dietary preference, and ultimately place their delivery order, saving time and money."

A state-of-the-art facility, the warehouse is a 492,000-square-foot, steel frame building constructed with insulated metal panels and includes refrigerated and non-refrigerated areas. The two-story building features four mezzanines, 31,000 square-feet of office space, and a 26,000 square-foot freezer, plus vehicle maintenance and van wash buildings. The facility utilizes proprietary technology solutions based on artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and automation.

"Kroger and Ocado Group are building something truly unique in the American grocery landscape," said Luke Jensen, CEO of Ocado Solutions. "Our expanding fulfillment network is reaching more and more customers, bringing the benefits of our cutting-edge innovation to Kroger communities nationwide.”

Source: Kroger