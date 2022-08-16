The U.S. Cattlemen's Association (USCA) has debuted the Independent Beef Producer and Processor's online directory.

USCA is committed to supporting and advancing the interests of U.S. cattle producers, which also includes independent processors. This network is intended to be a resource for those who are seeking new connections within the industry, including:

Producers looking for regional processors with availability near them;

Processors seeking local producers to build their client list; and

Consumers interested in sourcing local beef.

"This directory has been a priority for the USCA processing committee as consumers continue to seek out local beef options and producers continue to explore efficient and affordable ways to get it to them. Our goal is for this network to help foster relationships between producers and processors, producers and consumers, and processors and consumers," said USCA Independent Processors Committee Chairman Patrick Robinette.

"Help us make this directory a success: sign up at the link below to get your name in front of those who are actively looking to make a difference in the way they produce or procure beef," he added.

Source: USCA