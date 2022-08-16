Three JBS executives are transitioning to new leadership roles within the company, resulting from internal promotions.

“As a leading global food company, we focus on consistently providing the best products and services to our valued stakeholders,” said Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS global CEO. “Our strong team and an ongoing pipeline of top talent at JBS is what makes that possible, and each of these individuals bring the skills and expertise needed to continue driving our company forward in a positive way.”

Michael Koenig has been named global chief ethics and compliance officer of JBS. Since August 2021, Koenig served as the head of ethics and compliance for Pilgrim’s. He previously spent nearly 25 years as an attorney defending companies, individual executives, and public officials in criminal, civil and regulatory investigations and trials. Koenig was also a federal prosecutor at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. He will be based in Greeley, Colo.

In addition to Koenig’s promotion, the Global Executive Compliance Committee was formed in June 2022. Its primary purpose is to help create a more uniform and consistent compliance program across all JBS entities, including Pilgrim’s. The Committee is tasked with overseeing continued improvements and enhancements to the compliance program, and promoting a company-wide culture of compliance for its employees, stakeholders, business associates, and customers.

Denilson Molina has been named global chief financial officer of Wild Fork Foods in North America and Swift in Brazil, a newly-created position to support this growing business. The online food retailers based in Miami, Fla., and Sao Paulo, Brazil, respectively, have multiple locations throughout North America and Brazil. Molina has served as CFO of JBS USA since 2012. During his tenure, the company nearly doubled net sales and experienced tremendous growth with acquisitions around the world, contributing to job creation throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Molina will be based in Miami, Fla.

Victor Machado, current chief financial officer of Swift Prepared Foods, has been named chief financial officer of JBS USA. Machado’s 27-year career has included nearly 15 years spent with JBS in a variety of financial leadership roles including CFO, investor relations officer, and director of financial planning and analysis. During his time with Vigor, previously a JBS subsidiary, Machado supported the company’s go-to-market strategy to increase its sales by more than four times via M&A, greenfield, capacity expansion, and product innovation. Vigor subsequently became the largest dairy company in Brazil. Before joining JBS, he served as an audit manager for Deloitte in Brazil and Canada. Machado will be based in Greeley, Colo.

“Michael, Denilson, and Victor have established themselves as standout leaders during their time with JBS and throughout their careers,” said Tim Schellpeper, JBS USA CEO. “They are well positioned for success, and I look forward to working closely with each of them in their new strategic roles.”

Source: JBS