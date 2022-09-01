Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, has announced two changes to its leadership team.

Richard Lovelace has been named executive vice president of Stellar’s Commercial/Military Group. Lovelace joined Stellar in 2004 and has more than 25 years of experience in design and construction throughout commercial markets, including health care, hospitality, faith-based, institutional and industrial. He will continue to lead development and growth efforts for the Commercial/Military Group.

Kurt Warzynski has been promoted to senior vice president of Stellar’s Food Group. In this role, Warzynski will provide oversight on all operational aspects within the Food Group as well as ensure strategic growth, entry into new markets, and overall operational excellence. Warzynski has more than 24 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including 12 years at Stellar. He has extensive knowledge of all phases of process design as well as installation of process and packaging equipment in both domestic and international facilities, which he will leverage in his new position.

“Exceptional leadership and proven success have marked the careers of both of these individuals,” said Brian Kappele, Stellar president/chief operating officer. “Richard and Kurt’s dedication and commitment to delivering outstanding results make me confident the contributions they make in their respective positions will continue propelling Stellar’s legacy as an industry leader forward.”

Source: Stellar



