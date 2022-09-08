USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation have announced the completion of a funded research project at Purdue University in which researchers explored how stocking density may affect cage-free layers. The research was made possible in part by an endowing Foundation gift from CCF Brands and is part of the Association’s comprehensive research program encompassing all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #F083: Cage-Free Pullet Density: Production and Welfare Outcomes

(Dr. Darrin M. Karcher and Dr. Marisa Erasmus, Department of Animal Sciences, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN)

Drs. Darrin M. Karcher and Marisa Erasmus, from Purdue University, recently completed a research project that sought to improve pullet welfare in cage-free rearing systems by developing outcome-based (animal-based) welfare measures for pullets reared at different stocking densities. Findings revealed that pullets thrived at all the densities and feeder spaces evaluated in the project.

The research summary can be found on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other Association research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website.

Source: USPOULTRY