USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at Mississippi State University in which researchers investigated nutritional approaches to support improved production and eggshell quality in layers. The research was made possible in part by Centurion Poultry and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program that encompasses all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project F092: Role of Ratios of Limestone Particle Size and Phytase to Support Late Lay in Single Cycled Laying Hens – Focus on Eggshell Quality, Bone Quality and Gut Health (Dr. Pratima Adhikari, Mississippi State University, Mississippi)

Dr. Pratima Adhikari, assistant professor in the poultry science department at Mississippi State University, and colleagues recently completed a commercial layer nutrition research project that examined how keeping laying hens for longer production cycles can negatively affect shell quality, production, health and welfare. This project investigated the role of limestone ratios and exogenous phytase enzyme (standard and superdose level) on egg production, eggshell quality and bone quality of laying hens in the late-lay phase of production. Findings from the various diets fed to layers during post-peak and late-lay revealed various improvements on eggshell quality, feed conversion ratio and other performance parameters.

The research summary can be found on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other association research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website, www.uspoultry.org.

Sources: USPOULTRY; USPOULTRY Foundation; Dr. Pratima Adhikari and colleagues, Mississippi State University