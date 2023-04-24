USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at Purdue University in which researchers investigated how laying hens visually perceive the resources in cage-free housing. The research was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from MPS Egg Farms and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY’s comprehensive research program that encompasses all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #F095: How Does Laying Hens’ Visual Perception Affect Resource Usage in Cage-Free Housing? (Dr. Darrin Karcher, Department of Animal Sciences, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind.)

Dr. Darrin Karcher and colleagues at Purdue University recently completed a research project that investigated how lighting systems can impact hens’ visual perception of their housing environment or of their conspecifics. Researchers were able to show that there were significant differences in the visual systems of brown and white chickens at all ages. Modeling also revealed that the visual environment is often homogeneous and undistinctive, except when highly colored objects are present, potentially increasing the risk of injury to the hens as they move through the aviary.

Source: USPOULTRY