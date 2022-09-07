The National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) is now accepting nominations for the second cohort of the Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders program. Nominations are due November 1.

In 2021, NIAA launched a new program providing emerging leaders a new opportunity to gain next-level leadership and professional development training specifically focused on the animal agriculture segment of the industry. Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders was developed and sponsored by the United Soybean Board (USB) and NIAA. The program empowers professionals in the early or middle part of their careers to build on previous leadership development experiences and collaborate with peers across the industry. Participants in the program will represent a range of agricultural sectors and will collaborate to advance animal agriculture’s role in today’s food system.

The 16-month leadership program blends in-person and virtual working sessions to focus on four areas of development: critical thinking, leadership development, connecting and relating skills, and operational excellence. Members of the program work together on applied-learning, small-group capstone projects, which will incorporate topics identified by supporting NIAA sponsors. Project outcomes will be shared at the NIAA Annual Conference held each April.

“Part of NIAA’s mission is to foster collaboration and cooperation throughout the industry. This program was intentionally developed to build upon existing leadership experiences, so professionals advance their leadership and, specifically, collaboration skills,” said Eric Moore, NIAA board chairman. “It was important to me to participate in the inaugural cohort and it has been an enriching experience for me and my fellow leaders.”

USB serves as the founding sponsor of the Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders Program, with additional financial support provided by NIAA and its members and partners. Sponsorship funding allows participants pay a fee of $2,500, while receiving an estimated $10,000 in training and resources. The enrollment fee also includes one year of NIAA membership.

NIAA is accepting nominations for the program’s second 20-member cohort now through November 1. The selection process begins with a nomination from a sponsoring organization. More information about how to nominate an individual for the program or become an applicant is available here.

Source: National Institute for Animal Agriculture