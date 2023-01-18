The second class participating in the National Institute for Animal Agriculture’s (NIAA) Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders has been selected and will convene in February 2023 for their introductory session.

NIAA is in its second year of providing an opportunity for animal agriculture leaders to gain next-level leadership and professional development training. What makes the Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders unique is its curriculum is specifically designed for the animal agriculture segment of the industry, and participants co-design their experience.

The 16-month program is sponsored by the United Soybean Board and was created by NIAA to empower professionals in the early to mid-part of their careers to build on previous leadership development experiences and collaborate with peers across the industry. The cohort attends five in-person meetings with additional virtual working sessions to focus on four areas of development: critical thinking, leadership development, connecting and relating skills and operational excellence.

“Part of NIAA’s mission is to foster collaboration and cooperation throughout the industry. This program was intentionally developed to build upon existing leadership experiences, so professionals advance their skills - specifically, collaboration,” said Eric Moore, NIAA Board chairman. “It was important to me to participate in the inaugural cohort and it has been an enriching experience for me and my fellow leaders.”

The second cohort represents a range of agricultural sectors to advance animal agriculture’s role in today’s food system. NIAA welcomes:

Tressa Alderson, ABS Global/TransOva

Jared Bramer, Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health – North America

Amanda Butterfield, AmpliSource

TJ Flax, Dexer

Trisha Klement, Datamars Livestock

Phillip Lancaster, Kansas State University

Miriam Martin, North American Meat Institute

Chandler Mulvaney, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Jake Renner, American Gelbvieh Association

Jennette Rietcheck, Norbrook

Kayla Rink, Dairy Farmers of America

Grant Sardella, ABS Global

Jennifer Schmitt, Institute on the Environment, University of Minnesota

Austin Snook, Merck Animal Health

Sarah Thomas, The Ohio State University

Brandon Treichler, Treichler Consulting Services

Stephanie Ward, NC State University

Jonathan White, United Producers NC

Tim Bardole, United Soybean Board

Shannon Ellis, United Soybean Board

To learn more about the program, its sponsors and how to participate in the next cohort, visit https://www.animalagriculture.org/leadership-program/.

Source: National Institute for Animal Agriculture