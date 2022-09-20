Admix Inc., global manufacturer of hygienic and industrial mixing equipment serving the food/beverage, chemical, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, today announces the introduction of the Dynashear 850 high shear inline mixer and emulsifier. The Dynashear 850 is now the largest model of the high shear, high speed Dynashear series which includes the lab scale model DS-215, and production scale models DS-425, DS-575, and now the DS-850 model.

The Dynashear 850 has a robust tandem shear head design that is built for processing up to 350 gallons per minute which is double the throughput of the DS-575 model. With scale-up capabilities, the Dynashear line is particularly effective at wetting out powders into liquids and is the ideal inline high shear solution for processors who need to blend, dissolve, deagglomerate, disperse, and emulsify a wide range of fluids and semi-fluids.

“The addition of the Dynashear 850 to our existing product portfolio further validates our strategy to accelerate growth and continue to offer solutions designed to improve efficiencies in mixing rooms at processing plants for both hygienic and industrial applications,” CEO Mike Rizzo said.

Patrick Lakin, director of sales and marketing, said, “The Dynashear product line has been an incredibly successful inline mixer for our customers because its high speed and high shear characteristics provide the ability to de-agglomerate, improve product texture and build better emulsions in a single pass. Now, with the larger DS-850 unit, we’ve doubled the throughput capacity, which means that processing higher volumes can be achieved extremely effectively.”

The Dynashear 850 is available to order effective immediately on a worldwide basis directly through Admix and its sales partner channel. For more information visit www.admix.com/dynashear-850.

Source: Admix