The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has selected 64 meat processing facilities to receive grants designed to support the growth of meat processing in Nebraska.

NDA awarded a total of $4,914,247.08 of grants in the first round of funding through the Independent Processor Assistance Program.

"Nebraska livestock producers and meat processors continue to find ways to strengthen the nation’s food supply,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said. “Through these grants, meat processing facilities can implement projects that will benefit meat processing efforts today and strengthen the industry for tomorrow. These grants serve as a reminder that Nebraska is committed to the meat processing industry, and we value its importance to agriculture.”

The Independent Processor Assistance Program became a reality when Gov. Pete Ricketts recommended using a portion of Nebraska’s share of American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to support projects designed to improve and/or expand Nebraska’s meat processing capabilities. In total, NDA will award approximately $9.8 million in grants through the Independent Processor Assistance Program.

The meat processors that received the grant money must have met certain criteria, which included:

existing meat processors to facilitate improvements, enhancements or expansions to increase harvest capacity and/or product throughput

operating as either a USDA-FSIS facility or a federally regulated custom-exempt slaughter and processing facility

being domiciled in the state of Nebraska and registered in good standing with the secretary of state to conduct business in Nebraska; existing sales revenue of less than $2.5 million

and employing fewer than 25 people.

Additional Independent Processor Assistance Program grants will be allocated again in the first half of 2023 to maximize the benefit to Nebraskans until funding is gone. Previous recipients of grant funding will be eligible to apply in subsequent rounds, but preference will be given to applications not previously awarded funding. For questions, contact Breanna Wirth, NDA legislative coordinator, at 402-890-1509 or breanna.wirth@nebraska.gov.

Source: Nebraska Department of Agriculture