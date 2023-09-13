Fifty-one educators across 26 school districts started their school year with a little extra support for their classrooms after receiving the Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant from Seaboard Foods. The company awarded $42,260 in grants to local educators in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects in the classroom.

“At Seaboard Foods, we believe in fueling education and recognize the incredible influence of educators in shaping our society’s future,” said Davida Gomez, community enrichment specialist. “The Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant is our way of showing our appreciation and support for the outstanding work done by teachers who inspire and prepare our students to build skills and lead tomorrow’s world.”

The first-year Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant commends exceptional teachers and educators who continually go above and beyond to inspire and educate the next generation.

The selection process for the Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant prioritized STEM projects. Grant recipients received funding ranging from $200 to $1,000 to invest in classroom resources, educational projects, and professional development opportunities, enabling them to continue their contributions to the field of education. Educators could apply for up to a $1,000 grant.

Awarded educators used the grant dollars for projects in their classrooms including: hydroponic systems for soil and plant science, woodworking tools, family and consumer science refrigerators, food dehydrators and other STEM-related materials.

The grant reflects Seaboard Foods’ ongoing dedication to supporting the communities in which it operates. Seaboard Foods aims to contribute to the local community’s growth and development by investing in education.

For more information about Seaboard Foods’ Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant and other community initiatives, visit here.

Educators in these school districts received Educators Lead Tomorrow Grants:

Colorado

Holyoke School District

Wray School District

Iowa

Central Decatur Community School

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Davis County Schools

MMCRU Public Schools

South Hardin Public Schools

Kansas

Bright Start Early Learning Center

Elkhart School District

Greeley County Schools

Hugoton Public Schools

Kismet-Plains School District

Leoti-Wichita County USD 467

Liberal Unified School District

Moscow School District 209

Scott County School District 466

Scott Community High School

Ulysses School District

Oklahoma

Goodwell Public Schools

Guymon Public Schools

Hennessey Public Schools

Hooker Public Schools

Okeene Public Schools

Optima Public Schools

Turpin Public Schools

Texas

Gruver Independent School District

Perryton Independent School District

Spearman Independent School District

Source: Seaboard Foods