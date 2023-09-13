Fifty-one educators across 26 school districts started their school year with a little extra support for their classrooms after receiving the Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant from Seaboard Foods. The company awarded $42,260 in grants to local educators in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) projects in the classroom.
“At Seaboard Foods, we believe in fueling education and recognize the incredible influence of educators in shaping our society’s future,” said Davida Gomez, community enrichment specialist. “The Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant is our way of showing our appreciation and support for the outstanding work done by teachers who inspire and prepare our students to build skills and lead tomorrow’s world.”
The first-year Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant commends exceptional teachers and educators who continually go above and beyond to inspire and educate the next generation.
The selection process for the Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant prioritized STEM projects. Grant recipients received funding ranging from $200 to $1,000 to invest in classroom resources, educational projects, and professional development opportunities, enabling them to continue their contributions to the field of education. Educators could apply for up to a $1,000 grant.
Awarded educators used the grant dollars for projects in their classrooms including: hydroponic systems for soil and plant science, woodworking tools, family and consumer science refrigerators, food dehydrators and other STEM-related materials.
The grant reflects Seaboard Foods’ ongoing dedication to supporting the communities in which it operates. Seaboard Foods aims to contribute to the local community’s growth and development by investing in education.
For more information about Seaboard Foods’ Educators Lead Tomorrow Grant and other community initiatives, visit here.
Educators in these school districts received Educators Lead Tomorrow Grants:
Colorado
- Holyoke School District
- Wray School District
Iowa
- Central Decatur Community School
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Davis County Schools
- MMCRU Public Schools
- South Hardin Public Schools
Kansas
- Bright Start Early Learning Center
- Elkhart School District
- Greeley County Schools
- Hugoton Public Schools
- Kismet-Plains School District
- Leoti-Wichita County USD 467
- Liberal Unified School District
- Moscow School District 209
- Scott County School District 466
- Scott Community High School
- Ulysses School District
Oklahoma
- Goodwell Public Schools
- Guymon Public Schools
- Hennessey Public Schools
- Hooker Public Schools
- Okeene Public Schools
- Optima Public Schools
- Turpin Public Schools
Texas
- Gruver Independent School District
- Perryton Independent School District
- Spearman Independent School District
Source: Seaboard Foods
