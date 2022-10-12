With a career full of packaging success stories, Rosann Bagin has signed on as SOMIC Packaging’s Midwest regional sales manager. Working from the Milwaukee area, she reports to CEO Peter Fox and will be in the SOMIC booth (#LU-8135) at the upcoming PACK EXPO, October 23-26 in Chicago.

Bagin fills a new position at SOMIC after enjoying immense success in the territory. She began her first job in packaging with Hayssen in 1990, and over the last 32 years has represented various companies while based in the Midwest. Responsible for selling case packers, tray formers, cartoners and other machines – automated equipment that SOMIC manufactures and services – her client list includes contacts at many Fortune 500 companies.

After serving in several capacities and earning promotions with a history of increasing sales volumes, she most recently was a regional sales manager at IMA/Ilapak after an eight-year stint with Aagard.

“My lasting experience in both primary and secondary packaging provides me with a unique perspective to view projects outside the box,” said Bagin, who explained it was more than just the equipment that intrigued her about joining SOMIC Packaging.

“An opportunity presented itself where I could join a team that has a passion for solving customers’ challenges. Working at SOMIC, I have the honor to represent a packaging company that values customer partnerships while providing innovative package designs and solutions.”

Bagin’s commitments extend beyond sales. Married to husband Rich for 30 years, they have a daughter and son. She also volunteers her time with Special Spaces, a national organization that creates dream bedroom makeovers for dependent children ages 2-19 who have cancer. Contact Bagin via email at r.bagin@somic.us.

Source: SOMIC Packaging