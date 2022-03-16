Ken Williams is the new service and after sales manager for SOMIC Packaging, Inc. Responsible for all machine installations and managing the Service team that is being expanded, he reports to CEO Peter Fox.

Based in Eagan, Williams most recently was the packaging service manager at Engage Technologies Corporation. The Minneapolis area packaging and industrial equipment supplier is the parent company of several businesses including Eastey, a case sealing and shrink packaging equipment manufacturer. He managed all service installations and the service parts department, in addition to providing technical training to distributors and end users.

Williams, who also served in operations positions at Coca-Cola and Rockwell Collins, said he joined SOMIC based on the progress and upward direction the company has made in the marketplace.

“There is a lot of work to do and challenges ahead, but I have an entrepreneurial spirit and that’s what attracted me to this position,” he explained. “I met with Peter Fox and while talking with him, I got the same feeling I had when I was at Rockwell. I saw the growth SOMIC experienced in a relatively short period of time, and the potential opportunities that are down the road.”

One of his first priorities is revamping the department by expanding the number of service technicians.

“When I was at Coca-Cola, I started an in-house technical service so I know what it takes to build a department. Since coming on board, we brought everyone together under one roof here in Eagan. They had been working remotely after the COVID-19 pandemic started two years ago.

“I’ve also heard from more of our end-users who said they want us to do the maintenance on their SOMIC machines. With labor shortages, they simply don’t have the people and I see more of that happening in the next five years. We had three service technicians when I started, and I’ve since hired two people and am looking to add three more.”

A native Minnesotan, Williams enjoys a wide range of outdoor activities including camping, canoeing, and skiing. He can be reached via email at: k.williams@somic.us.

Source: SOMIC Packaging, Inc.