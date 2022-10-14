Robert Bunting follows in the footsteps of his grandfather and father with his appointment as Bunting’s president and chief executive officer. On October 1, 2022, Robert succeeded his father, Bob Bunting, in overseeing the continued growth of the global Bunting group. Bob Bunting assumes the position of chairman.

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators, metal detectors, materials handling, magnetic printing cylinders, magnets, magnet assemblies, and magnetizing equipment. The company, headquartered in Newton, Kansas, has multiple locations including Bunting-Elk Grove Village; Bunting-DuBois; Bunting-Berkhamsted and Bunting-Redditch in the United Kingdom; and Ningbo, China.

Founded in 1959 by Walter F. Bunting in Chicago, Illinois, the company has remained family-owned and family-operated ever since. Walter’s son, Bob Bunting, served as president of the company since 1993 and oversaw an international expansion of the company. Over the 29-years as president and CEO, Bob oversaw a three-fold increase in sales. Robert Bunting’s appointment as president and CEO continues the family legacy.

Robert Bunting joined Bunting’s Elk Grove Village magnet sales team in 2007. Before joining Bunting, he had earned a degree in business management at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, and gained valuable experience during two years as an internal sales coordinator at Sun Life Financial.

In 2009, Robert moved into external sales covering the Illinois and Wisconsin areas and focusing on material handling, metal detection and magnetic separation. Under his management, sales in the territory grew by 25%. This success led to Robert’s appointment as the global product manager for Metal Detection in 2014, where his responsibilities ranged from product development to sales growth.

After the successful development of the metal detector product range, Robert was appointed general manager of Bunting Elk Grove Village in 2016, including the online retail website BuyMagnets.com. As general manager, Robert oversaw magnet inventory management, the identification and introduction of new magnetic products such as the N-40 and N-52 grades of neodymium, and the development of digital marketing strategies for online sales, including the introduction of a new website.

“Bunting’s position as a successful, well-respected global business is due to the tireless work of my grandfather and father,” explained Robert. “Despite being located on different continents, the Bunting Group is one company, and all our incredible employees are fundamental to our success. We have developed strategic global partnerships with suppliers and customers, which I aim to support and expand. I am both excited and honored to be entrusted with taking the company forward as president and CEO.”

Robert is well-respected in the North American business community having sat on the business intelligence committee for PMMI (The Association for Packaging and Processing) and is presently marketing director of the Process Equipment Manufacturers' Association (PEMA). In his spare time, Robert competes in Ironman Triathlons.

For further information, please contact jfenwick@buntingmagnetics.com.

Source: Bunting