In Italy, the land of culinary excellence, mortadella is synonymous with good food and the joy of life. Veroni, the first brand for the Italian charcuterie in the US, celebrated the mortadella tradition and taste by bringing the largest one ever seen in the US to the Big Apple's biggest food & wine event.

The giant mortadella, the queen of Italian charcuterie, – 661 lb in weight, 6.4 ft long and 18 inches in diameter – delighted every palate during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital, where Veroni was the event’s platinum sponsor.

Veroni mortadella is different from other mortadellas, both in terms of meat cuts used, and for its taste, both soft and irresistible to the palate. Italians love to enjoy mortadella in different ways depending on the region. In Emilia-Romagna it is often paired with "gnocco fritto," a square-shaped fried bread usually paired with a glass of local red wine as Lambrusco. Mortadella can be enjoyed inside a "rosetta," the iconic Roman bread, both crunchy and crumbly on the outside with an empty interior. A protagonist of Italian aperitivo, mortadella reveals all its taste cut into cubes, paired with a glass of Prosecco – a very delicious pairing.

This is how the mortadella was served during the two days of Grand Tasting at the NYCWFF, a unique opportunity for New Yorkers to taste authentic products from all over the world.

"Mortadella has a great potential in the US as it can offer a real Italian culinary experience. Americans are starting to understand the value and taste of mortadella, a cold cut completely new in its culinary culture," explains Marco Veroni, president of Veroni US. "With its deep connection to our territory and the long tradition, mortadella is one of the Italian excellences that enhance the cult of Italian taste. Over the years, we have respected the ancient recipe passed down from generation to generation while using advanced technologies to improve its superior quality. As a specialist in this cold cut, we are proud to bring a giant mortadella to New York."

For a 661 lbs mortadella, nothing is more accurate than the motto: "The bigger it is, the better it is." In this case, it is not just a motto, but a fact that best expresses the quality of the giant mortadella. This extra-large version is produced with the highest quality meat - shoulder for the pink part and bacon for the white part - cooked slowly for more than 36 hours to maximize its flavor. Mortadella is definitely the protagonist of exclusive charcuterie boards, paired with aged cheese like Parmigiano Reggiano, a fig or citrus jam, and dried and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Veroni charcuterie stands for its authenticity: in fact, it was the first Italian cured-meat producer to import authentic Italian deli meats to the US in 2016. This flavorful cold cut was the first product of Veroni almost a hundred years ago. Indeed, the company is known in Italy as the “mortadella specialist” with a secret recipe handed down from generation to generation within the Veroni family.

The charcuterie is locally sliced and packaged in compliance with US strict food and safety requirements at the Logan, New Jersey, facility - a winning strategy which, starting from the end of 2021, has determined the leadership of the historic Italian cured meat factory in terms of sales.

The made-in-Italy excellence of Veroni was showcased during the many events of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital calendar at Pier 76, Hudson River. Since slicing a giant mortadella is a job for experts, a specialist arrived directly from Italy. Veroni also presented at two special dinners with prestigious chefs, which took place in one of the most exclusive clubs in New York - the CORE, known for its international clientele. The dinners will be cooked by exceptional chefs such as Michele Brogioni, Eric Canino, François Payard, and again Dario Cecchini, and Stefano Secchi.

For the food lovers, the other two events where Veroni was present were Mohegan Sun's Aperitif hosted by Anne Burrell and the Flavors of the Mediterranean at The Botanist conducted by Michael Symon. Both events were part of the LIVEHAPPilly series presented by Illy Caffè. On October 15, it was the moment of the star Buddy Valastro with his Ultimate Pizza.

Source: Veroni