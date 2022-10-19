CuliNEX adds Abla Jad as chief financial officer

CuliNEX, the country’s top clean label food product and plant-based formulation consultancy, recently announced Abla Jad is joining in the newly created position of chief financial officer. She brings nearly 10 years of operational accounting and finance leadership to CuliNEX and will direct the organization’s financial reporting, planning, and financing activities as CuliNEX continues its rapid growth.

“Abla Jad joins the CuliNEX team as CFO at a critical time as we expand our business,” said Mark Crowell, chief executive officer and founder of CuliNEX. “We will rely on Alba’s expertise to help navigate more complex finance and accounting needs and believe her addition into our newly created CFO position will take our company to the next level. She brings a set of capabilities that will help ensure we meet our mission of delivering delicious foods while exceeding our client’s business goals in the clean label food space.”

Jad has recently served at CuliNEX, leading special projects in financial planning, and integrating a new accounting software platform. She is also a member of the IronClad Consulting Services organization, bringing accounting and finance experience and forecasting skills to a diverse range of clients. In her new role, Jad becomes a member of the CuliNEX leadership team responsible for the accounting and finance functions, reporting directly to Mark Crowell, chief executive officer.

“I am excited to join the growing CuliNEX team and will bring a more robust reporting function to ensure operational and fiscal health as we strategically expand business,” said Jad. “It brings me great joy to work with such an incredible team of innovators, experts, and methodical thinkers with an eye on the future.”

Before joining CuliNEX and IronClad, Jad served several roles as a financial executive for professional services and consumer packaged goods companies. Jad holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO.

To learn more about the latest innovations and product development services provided by CuliNEX for a growing list of food clients, visit its newly launched website at culinex.biz

Source: CuliNEX