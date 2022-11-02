Solina, a leading European producer of savory ingredient solutions for the food industry, acquired U.S. based Saratoga Food Specialties to continue its expansion in North America. Solina established a presence in the U.S. for the first time in 2021 with the acquisition of Asenzya, a Wisconsin-based provider of custom dry seasoning solutions for the food industry.

Acquiring Saratoga accelerates Solina’s footprint into North America, notably by adding liquid solutions to its existing dry seasoning capabilities, doubling its number of facilities in the region from three to six, and leading to the establishment of a dedicated Solina North American organization with significant expertise in B2B (industry), foodservice (QSR) and retail.

Solina is excited to welcome Saratoga’s leadership team and its 500 employees to the global Solina team of 2700 people. Michael Marks, former president of Saratoga Food Specialties, will lead the operations as president of Solina US, reporting to Mark Duffy, president of Solina North America.

“Michael Marks will lead a collaborative and thoughtful integration process, leveraging the best of Saratoga’s and Asenzya’s different yet compatible businesses in the U.S. to create a great opportunity for our customers,” said Mark Duffy. “Saratoga’s customized liquid flavor solutions and dry seasoning blends for QSR/foodservice and industrial customers complement Asenzya’s customized dry seasoning capabilities and B2B focus. The integration of the two businesses expands our capabilities, solidifies Solina’s commitment to the U.S. marketplace and sets us up for future growth.”

“With Saratoga joining Solina, we will create a leading one-stop-shop for customized [flavor] solutions and premium quality products in North America. In addition, we will leverage our specific product expertise in coatings, plant protein, and liquid solutions, as well as our heritage in meat solutions, to bring additional solutions to Saratoga’s customers,” Anthony Francheterre, chief executive officer of Solina, said.

Michael Marks added, “I am excited to work with the Solina team to continue our commitment to driving innovation for our customers. Solina recognizes Saratoga’s unique capabilities and shares our strategic vision. We are now in a position to disrupt the industry by leveraging the benefits of a global network of sourcing specialists, R&D teams, food technologists, chefs, and more, while simultaneously reinforcing our local, customized, and personal service to our customers.”

Source: Solina