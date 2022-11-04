Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection will host a live webinar on November 17th, designed to explain how smart product inspection solutions can support food producers to tackle rising manufacturing costs.

The free webinar – titled "Five Ways to Combat Rising Food Manufacturing Costs with Product Inspection Technologies" – will be presented by Robert Rogers, senior advisor for Food Safety and Regulation at Mettler-Toledo. With more than 26 years’ industry experience, Robert Rogers is a key expert at Mettler-Toledo, consulting with manufacturers to help them protect their products, prepare for food safety digital maturity and compliance, and how to future-proof their business.

A recording of the webinar will also be available on-demand from the Mettler-Toledo website for those unable to join on the day.

In the webinar, Robert will highlight five key cost-related challenges faced by food manufacturers today, and the ways that these challenges manifest themselves from day to day:

Challenge #1: Reducing material and energy costs – including incorrect fill levels, using machinery with poor energy efficiency, wasted materials through not identifying contaminants until late in the process, and the issue of false rejects.

Challenge #2: Optimizing human resources – such as inefficient manual processes that slow production and demotivate staff, continued reliance on employees for tasks that could be better handled by automation and protecting employee safety.

such as inefficient manual processes that slow production and demotivate staff, continued reliance on employees for tasks that could be better handled by automation and protecting employee safety. Challenge #3: Avoiding unnecessary waste – covering issues such as false rejects which cause unnecessary waste, poorly maintained machinery not correctly identifying issues, product giveaway due to poor fill level control, and time-consuming sample checks.

Avoiding unnecessary waste covering issues such as false rejects which cause unnecessary waste, poorly maintained machinery not correctly identifying issues, product giveaway due to poor fill level control, and time-consuming sample checks. Challenge #4: Modernizing data management – this involves the transition from manual record-keeping to automated processes, improving connectivity between systems to enable data sharing, getting ready for food safety digitalization, and enabling transparency of food manufacturing throughout the supply chain.

Modernizing data management this involves the transition from manual record-keeping to automated processes, improving connectivity between systems to enable data sharing, getting ready for food safety digitalization, and enabling transparency of food manufacturing throughout the supply chain. Challenge #5: Minimizing downtime – this section will cover product changeovers, overcoming system breakdowns, reducing cleaning time, and preventive maintenance.

During the webinar, Robert will outline the key role that smart product inspection solutions – such as checkweighing, metal detection, x-ray and vision inspection – can play in helping to meet these key challenges and reduce manufacturing costs. Alongside cost factors, additional benefits that accrue from using relevant product inspection systems will also be put forward for each scenario. In addition, customer stories will demonstrate the impact that product inspection can make.

"We will give food manufacturers a number of concrete takeaways that will benefit their businesses’ profitability and efficiency,” says Robert. “Rising food manufacturing costs can be tackled with smart product inspection solutions, with reduced waste, better product quality and more transparent supply chains being among further benefits that manufacturers can look to gain. This will be an informative session, packed with practical solutions to the challenges that many food manufacturers are faced with today."

To register for the webinar: www.mt.com/pi-combatcosts

Source: METTLER TOLEDO