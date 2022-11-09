Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida is voluntarily recalling 540 cases of Giant Food Private Label Sockeye Smoked Salmon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed by Giant Food in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Delaware.

The Giant Brand Wild Caught Sockeye Smoked Salmon, 4 oz. is packaged in a fully printed cardboard sleeve with a sleeve window to display the fish. It is a refrigerated item. Only packages with UPC 68826715832 sold with Lot number R4132 (printed on the clear plastic vacuum bag visible through the sleeve window) are affected by this recall.

The issue was discovered through routine regulatory testing conducted by the Maryland Department of Health.

Consumers who purchased the product with Lot code R4132 are advised to immediately discard and discontinue use of the product, or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers with additional questions may contact the company at 1-888-627-5668 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST.

Source: FDA; Seven Seas International USA, LLC