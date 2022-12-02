Restaurant Brands International ("RBI") and McWin, one of the most reputable operators in Europe, are announcing that affiliates of McWin have acquired exclusive master franchise and development rights to develop the Burger King and Popeyes brands in several countries in Eastern Europe, with new restaurants to open in 2023.

McWin, through its newly established Rex Concepts CEE platform, is set to expand the flame-grilled Burger King brand in Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, and to bring the iconic fried chicken restaurant brand Popeyes to Czech Republic and Poland, with plans to open 600 restaurants throughout these countries over the next 10 years.

"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone with McWin, and we are confident that their strong experience in developing businesses will translate to successful expansions of our iconic brands in Eastern Europe," said David Shear, president international of Restaurant Brands International Inc., parent company of Burger King and Popeyes. "This announcement highlights our commitment to serving more guests with our iconic flame-grilled Whopper sandwich and our bold Louisiana style chicken, among other favorites. This is a big step in our ambitious expansion journey for these brands, and we're excited to keep growing our footprint across Eastern Europe."

"We are excited to continue to strengthen McWin's leadership position in Europe, where we see significant growth opportunities and incorporating strong premium brands in our 1,300 growing restaurant portfolio, such as Burger King and Popeyes," Henry McGovern, co-founder of McWin, commented. "Following the acquisition of BK SEE Poland S.A. in August, this is the second investment made through our €525m McWin Restaurant Fund and demonstrates our commitment to helping brands reach the next level with operational excellence as we unlock sustainable long-term value for customers, employees, communities, and the local economies where we operate."

The announcement reflects the global appeal for Burger King and Popeyes worldwide. Burger King operates in more than 19,000 locations in 100+ countries, including 33 countries across Europe.

Popeyes' passion for its Louisiana heritage, signature 12-hour marinated chicken and bold flavorful and authentic food has allowed it to become one of the world's largest chicken quick-service restaurants with over 3,800 restaurants in over 30 countries around the world, with recent successful European launches into the UK, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. The ambitious expansion journey is part of a broader strategy to increase presence in key markets across the world, serving more and more guests while offering an exceptional guest experience.

McWin is committed to offer the world-famous and craving menus guests know and love, and to provide diners with a best-in-class guest experience, both in-restaurant and online through personalized digital innovation. The new Burger King and Popeyes restaurants will feature digital ordering screens, mobile ordering, table service and delivery so that guests can conveniently order and enjoy food the way they prefer.

Burger King and Popeyes guests can expect to bite into the unmatched Whopper and Popeyes crunchy signature chicken sandwich, and to grow closer love for their unique flavors in 2023.

Sources: Restaurant Brands International Inc.; Burger King; Popeyes; McWin