Free bus service from field operations will again be available for the upcoming 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). Company employees and contract producers of companies actively involved in the production and processing of poultry and meat or the production of animal food, who are also members of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) or North American Meat Institute (NAMI), are eligible to participate.

Complimentary registration for IPPE will be provided through the Members to Atlanta (M2A) Program. Buses will pick up employees and growers at a location selected by the company, travel to the expo and return the same afternoon. There is no cost to the company or the individuals, and the program is available to any location within an approximate three-hour drive from Atlanta.

“We really encourage company managers to take advantage of the free IPPE bus program,” said IPPE show organizers. “The bus program makes it convenient and simple for their employees and growers to attend the Expo at no cost to them. This is a unique opportunity to see and experience the current and future innovations in meat, poultry and egg, and animal food production and processing, in addition to the free education programs, TECHTalks and New Product Showcase. It is a cost-effective and exceptional way of recognizing employees and acknowledging the role of producers.”

The 2023 IPPE will be held Jan. 24 – 26 and is expected to attract more than 28,000 attendees. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows—International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo—representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE is available at www.ippexpo.org.

For companies interested in taking advantage of the bus program, please contact Benjamin Starkey via email at bstarkey@uspoultry.org and by phone at 770.635.9057.

Source: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY