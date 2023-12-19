Free bus service from field operations will be available for the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo. USPOULTRY, AFIA or NAMI members who are company employees or contract producers of companies actively involved in the production and processing of poultry and meat or the production of animal food are eligible to participate.

Complimentary registration for IPPE will be provided through the Members to Atlanta (M2A) Program. Buses will pick up employees and growers at a location selected by the company, travel to the expo and return the same afternoon. There is no cost to the company or the individuals, and the program is available to any location within an approximate three-hour drive from Atlanta.

“We strongly encourage company managers to take advantage of the free IPPE bus program,” said IPPE show organizers. “The bus program makes it convenient and simple for employees and growers to attend the Expo at no cost to them. This is a unique opportunity to see and experience the current and future innovations in meat, poultry and egg, and animal food production and processing, in addition to the free education programs, TECHTalks, New Product Showcase, and networking and attendee activities. It is a cost-effective and special way of recognizing employees and acknowledging the role of producers.”

The 2024 IPPE is set for Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 and will have the largest trade show floor in its history at 615,000+ square feet and growing. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows — International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE is available here.

For companies interested in taking advantage of the bus program, contact Benjamin Starkey via email at bstarkey@uspoultry.org and by phone at 770-635-9057.

Sources: IPPE; USPOULTRY; AFIA; NAMI