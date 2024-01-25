The 2024 International Production & Processing Expo, sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association, Meat Institute and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, is offering a wide range of services to international attendees.

With approximately 25% of attendees coming from outside of the United States, IPPE is a partner with the U.S. Department of Commerce as a participant in the International Buyer Program. The program recruits thousands of qualified foreign buyers, sales representatives and business partners to U.S. trade shows each year. The commerce department's Commercial Service will be ready to help attendees enhance their international trade efforts while at IPPE.

The 2024 IPPE will offer buyer matching, conference rooms, translation services, import-export counseling and access to export directories in the International Trade Center, located in the A/B Connector. There will be an Exporting 101 education program offered for exhibitors that will focus on how U.S. companies can achieve sales into overseas markets, trends that impact international efforts and managing trade barriers. In addition, USPOULTRY is offering the La Cumbre Avícola Latinoamericana (Latin American Poultry Summit) education program that will address improvements in the areas of breeding, incubation, grow-out, egg production, processing and health. The program will offer translation to Spanish for all presentations.

The 2024 IPPE will have more than 620,000 square feet of exhibit space and feature 1,420-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows — International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY