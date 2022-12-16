Thermodyne Foodservice Products announces that Debra Barnes has been appointed to the company’s growing support team as a customer service representative. In this role, Barnes will serve as a first point of contact for customer inquiry calls, using her skills and training to provide information, resources and resolutions to ensure customers’ Thermodyne products maintain peak performance standards.

Barnes’ day-to-day responsibilities include creating, logging and maintaining cases, ordering parts, dispatching technical service personnel and following up on existing cases to confirm solutions are successfully implemented.

Before joining the Thermodyne team, Barnes held an administrative position at Visit Durango, the official tourism office for Durango, Colorado. Barnes' work history also encompasses more than a decade’s worth of experience in customer-centric positions at well-known companies such as Hilton Hotels, Marriott Hotels, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the Strater Hotel, Cannon, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and Pier 1 Imports.

Barnes says she is excited to put her marketing and customer service background to use at Thermodyne. “I love working with people, really listening, and using my problem-solving skills to ensure every customer who I assist walks away happy," Barnes says.

Thermodyne offers more than 35 different slow-cook and hold ovens. Models range from a three-shelf countertop unit to a unit capable of holding 42 full-size steam table pans. Much of this equipment is available for same-day shipment in the United States. Thermodyne also offers extensive design experience and the manufacturing capacity to customize equipment to meet specific customer needs.

For more information about Thermodyne, visit www.tdyne.com.

Source: Thermodyne