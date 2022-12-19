Earlier this year, the USDA announced it would be taking action to declare Salmonella an adulterant in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products, meaning these food products will be subject to regulation if the product contains at least one Salmonella colony per gram. To help prepare for this upcoming change, Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production has released two new #ScienceHearted resources for the poultry industry, demonstrating its commitment to the industry and a safer food supply.

These impending changes are largely due to illnesses believed to be caused by customer confusion on the status of the products. These products appear cooked but are only heat-treated—a process which has a preservative effect without eliminating pathogens. Since 1998, breaded and stuffed raw chicken products have been associated with up to 14 outbreaks and approximately 200 illnesses.

“This is the first time FSIS has drilled down on a specific product as an adulterant in poultry,” says Dr. Steve Larsen, senior technical services manager. “Now that FSIS has proposed this change, we’re anticipating that similar initiatives will spread to other products, species and industries. Providing timely, relevant resources is just one of the ways ARM & HAMMER ensures our customers are prepared for upcoming changes.”

Dr. Larsen joined Food Chain Chats host Andy Vance for a #ScienceHearted discussion about what this important announcement means for poultry producers across the United States. Dr. Larsen also authored a blog on The Dish, outlining three things poultry producers need to know about Salmonella in breaded and stuffed raw chicken.

To check out these new resources, visit https://ahfoodchain.com/ and tune into Food Chain Chats on podcast platforms.

Sources: Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production; USDA; USDA FSIS