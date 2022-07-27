To help fulfill its mission to serve customers across the food chain, Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production recently added a new team member with more than three decades of swine industry and food safety experience.

Greg Schafer assumes the role of food safety swine account manager, with responsibilities that include in-plant food safety interventions and solutions. After receiving his B.S. degree in general agriculture from Southern Illinois University, Schafer has worked in the swine industry with a food safety focus for the past 33 years, including senior management roles as a plant manager and a complex manager.

“We’re excited about what it means for our customers to fill this position with such a well-qualified expert,” said Shannon Burasco, sr. manager, monogastric sales at Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production. “Greg’s wide-ranging knowledge of food safety, as well as his commitment to strong customer relationships, will help our customers unlock new opportunities for their continued success.”

Schafer joins the Integrated Food Production team of ARM & HAMMER, where he will work alongside his colleagues in both live animal production and food production to deliver innovative solutions using its full portfolio of science-backed products and technologies for its customers. He will be serving customers throughout the United States.

Source: ARM & HAMMER