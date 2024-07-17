Eagle Protect PBC is announcing the addition of author, professor and food safety expert Dr. Darin Detwiler to their leadership team as a consultant.

With over 30 years of experience in food safety, Detwiler will lend his extensive expertise to further strengthen Eagle Protect’s commitment to advancing food safety standards.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Americans now spend over 50% of their food budget on meals prepared outside the home. In this context, the importance of proper glove usage in food manufacturing and service is paramount to ensuring food safety. The FDA has confirmed that handwashing alone is insufficient to prevent the transmission of pathogens, highlighting the critical role gloves play in maintaining food hygiene.

Detwiler said, "Just as failures in food safety can be found at many points along food’s journey to our plates, so too can opportunities to prevent these failures. Gloves provide a critical step in preventing cross-contamination and ensuring worker safety."

Dr. Darin Detwiler. Courtesy of Eagle Protect PBC.







"By joining forces with Dr. Detwiler, Eagle Protect aims to further elevate its food safety protocols and continue its mission to safeguard food products, protect staff, and uphold brand reputation," said Eagle Protect CEO Steve Ardagh.

Source: Eagle Protect PBC