Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production uses technology and innovation to take the guesswork out of dairy, beef, swine, and poultry production at their state-of-the-art lab in Waukesha, Wisconsin. To better reflect the work being done and the passion of the team, the company recently branded the lab The ScienceHearted Center.

“#ScienceHearted is the perfect way to describe what we do at ARM & HAMMER,” says Scott Druker, general manager. “Our dedicated team of innovators puts science at the heart of everything we do and nowhere is that more evident than at The ScienceHearted Center in Waukesha.”

One of the lab’s key roles is to utilize ARM & HAMMER’s Microbial Terroir platform to provide insights on pathogenic challenges and tailor its CERTILLUS brand of Targeted Microbial Solutions. Microbial Terroir is the embodiment of the local environment and its influence on the microbiota that impact the health and performance of the animal. By relying on insights from an operation’s Microbial Terroir assessment, the team at The ScienceHearted Center can identify beneficial, proprietary strains of Bacillus to craft CERTILLUS products formulated to combat those challenges.

In addition to the Microbial Terroir assessments, the scientists also explore new product developments and track emerging challenges on farms and in food processing to continually provide new solutions for their customers.

ARM & HAMMER’s team of experts at The ScienceHearted Center is always expanding. Recently, they welcomed Dr. Enid McKinley as research manager for microbial ecology, genomics and molecular biology. McKinley brings nearly 12 years of project leader experience and holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Infectious Diseases from the College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia, and a Master of Science in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics from Loma Linda University.

“We’re thrilled that our team in Waukesha is continuing to grow with top-tier members like Dr. McKinley,” says Dr. Xandra Smith, director of research and innovation. “At ARM & HAMMER we’re dedicated to helping improve the health and performance of animals and ensure the safety of animal-based food products. We couldn’t do that without this team of exceptional researchers and innovators.”

Source: ARM & HAMMER