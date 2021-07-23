Dr. Kimberle Agle joins Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production as an immunologist, strengthening the company’s commitment to science and innovation. With over 10 years of technical and applied cell biology experience and renowned leadership skills, Dr. Agle will be a tremendous asset to the ARM & HAMMER team.

“I'm excited to join ARM & HAMMER in their innovation journey. It’s a great opportunity to combine my love of research with my intention to create positive change within this industry. I’m going to work with world-class people and help create differentiated technologies with both animal and human applications. The company has a strong foundation in science-based solutions, which is something I deeply believe in,” says Dr. Agle.

She began her career with Agtech Products where she created microbial products designed for specific pathogen reduction, focusing on the improvement of animal growth. Soon after, Dr. Agle earned her Ph.D. in Microbiology, Molecular Genetics and Immunology from the Medical College of Wisconsin and began her career investigating cell-based therapies for Graft Versus Host Disease. Later, she joined Immucor GTI Diagnostics, serving as a subject expert for cell culture related investigations while establishing new processes and improving existing methodologies with the FDA-regulated quality systems.

“Kimberle is a great example of a person completely committed to cutting-edge scientific innovation, which directly aligns with our commitment to serve our customers with the highest quality products and technologies,” says Tom Rehberger, Director of Innovation & Product Development for Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production. “Her leadership skills and immunology expertise are unmatched. We are thrilled to have her as an asset to both our team and our customers.”

Agle will lead the ARM & HAMMER immunology team at the ARM & HAMMER lab in Waukesha, Wis.

To learn more, visit www.AHfoodchain.com.