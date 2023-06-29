To help advance its mission to deliver science-backed products and services to customers and expert leadership across the food chain, Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production (AHAFP) promoted Ben Towns to associate vice president Americas, effective June 1, 2023.

Towns reports directly to Shitij Chabba, president, specialty products division at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. In his new role, Towns will lead the business unit’s efforts across its markets in the Americas.

“Ben’s strong leadership and business excellence helped navigate AHAFP business through pandemic-related challenges and accelerated business growth both domestically and internationally,” Chabba said. “We anticipate his contributions in this new role will further advance our customer-first journey.”

Towns has spent 13 years in various positions within Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production, including his most recent role as global business director. Before that, he held positions within the organization as global business manager and channel account manager. Towns has BS and MS degrees in dairy science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as an MBA in Management from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Source: Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production