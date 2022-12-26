The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reached a consent decision with Jackman Florida Wagyu Beef LLC (Florida Wagyu) and Justin Ashley Jackman (Jackman) of Clewiston, Florida, on Dec. 1, 2022, for violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that between May 2018 and Jan. 2019, Florida Wagyu and Jackman operated as a packer without maintaining adequate bond coverage and failed to pay for livestock purchases in a timely manner. In 21 transactions, Florida Wagyu and Jackman failed to pay approximately $1,037,372 of the $1,724,584 owed.

Under the consent decision, Florida Waygu and Jackman agreed to cease and desist from operating as a packer without maintaining adequate bond coverage and failing to pay, when due, the full purchase price of livestock. Florida Waygu and Jackman are prohibited from owning and operating a packer business for five years and are assessed a $5,000 civil penalty. Jackman is permitted to engage in salaried employment owned and operated by a third party.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment-protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 303-375-4291 or by email at kraig.roesch@usda.gov.

Sources: USDA; USDA AMS