Dalemark Industries Inc., a coding, product transport and labeling systems company for industrial and consumer packaging, is introducing the new Model 1170 Rapid Color Four Color Flat Product Printer. This HP-based printer provides high-resolution inkjet copy onto numerous uncoated/unvarnished flat products such as cardboard boxes, chipboard cartons, envelopes, paper shopping bags, napkins, wood sheets cards, coasters and more. Features include
- Easily mounts over most existing conveying systems or Dalemark Transport Systems
- Up to 1200 dpi resolution for needle sharp logos, text, UDI and 1D/2D bar codes
- Print speeds up to 450 millimeters per second, with print widths up to 11.7 inches (297 millimeters)
- Operates with various Windows-based labeling software
- Utilizes HP T.I.J. high-resolution aqueous-based print technology
- Compact and portable — no air required
- Powder-coated steel frame for stability and durability
- Interfaces: USB and LAN
- Adjustable-height frame to meet most conveyor and product height needs
Source: Dalemark Industries Inc.
