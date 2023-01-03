Dalemark Industries Inc., a coding, product transport and labeling systems company for industrial and consumer packaging, is introducing the new Model 1170 Rapid Color Four Color Flat Product Printer. This HP-based printer provides high-resolution inkjet copy onto numerous uncoated/unvarnished flat products such as cardboard boxes, chipboard cartons, envelopes, paper shopping bags, napkins, wood sheets cards, coasters and more. Features include

  • Easily mounts over most existing conveying systems or Dalemark Transport Systems 
  • Up to 1200 dpi resolution for needle sharp logos, text, UDI and 1D/2D bar codes
  • Print speeds up to 450 millimeters per second, with print widths up to 11.7 inches (297 millimeters)
  • Operates with various Windows-based labeling software
  • Utilizes HP T.I.J. high-resolution aqueous-based print technology
  • Compact and portable — no air required
  • Powder-coated steel frame for stability and durability
  • Interfaces: USB and LAN
  • Adjustable-height frame to meet most conveyor and product height needs

Source: Dalemark Industries Inc.