Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces MacAuley’s Foodservice as the newest member of the cooperative.

MacAuley’s Foodservice has been doing business in Vermont as a family-owned distributor for over 50 years. The business was started in 1969 by Roger MacAuley after a long career in the meat industry. Roger brought in his sons to work alongside him and grow the business. The company is now owned and operated by third-generation Angela MacAuley and husband Derrick Rouleau.

MacAuley’s is a full-line wholesale food distributor that carries everything from fresh and frozen meats to paper products and cleaning items. Their flexibility and commitment to customer needs has allowed them to grow their customer base of deli/convenience stores, family-owned restaurants, senior centers and school systems throughout Vermont and Western New Hampshire.

“We love our customers, and they speak highly of our commitment to their needs and our reliability. You will always see our mission statement, ‘delivering quality and reliability time after time since 1969,’ printed on our invoices and trucks, and it is true in every delivery and every order,” said Angela MacAuley, owner of MacAuley’s Foodservice.

Sources: Frosty Acres Brands; MacAuley’s Foodservice