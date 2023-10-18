Frosty Acres Brands, the national foodservice marketing and purchasing cooperative for independent distributors, announces Maines Food & Party Warehouse as the newest member of the cooperative.

Maines Food & Party Warehouse gives their customers access to foodservice products both by the case and in smaller retail sizes. Their extensive product offering covers all categories, including high-quality beef, pork, chicken cut to order, deli items, seafood, and restaurant supplies essentials. Maines carries a large assortment of local and national brands of sauces, marinades, coffees and more. Customer satisfaction is Maines’ top priority. They achieve this through quality customer service, choosing the right products and keeping their prices competitive.

In quarter 1 of 2024, Maines Food & Party Warehouse looks to further expand its offering by launching Maines Restaurant Express. This added service is a customized express offering for local restaurants and other foodservice establishments in meat, seafood, produce and more.

By joining the Frosty Acres family, Maines Food and Party Warehouse gains access to over 600 suppliers offering a comprehensive portfolio of national and Exclusive Family Brands, including the nationally marketed Restaurant’s Pride brand. As an owner of Frosty Acres Brands, Maines Food and Party Warehouse will be able to enhance its offerings and optimize its procurement strategies, fortifying its position in their marketplace for greater growth and profitability.

“Maines’ dedication to their customers and their passion for foodservice are what aligns their values with ours at Frosty Acres. Maines is eager to partner with our MarketShare Suppliers to continue the mission of customer satisfaction and business growth. Maines will be a great addition to the Frosty Acres’ family”, said Bill Lewis, Frosty Acres Brands’ president & CEO.

Source: Frosty Acres Brands