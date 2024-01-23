The groundbreaking partnership between Frosty Acres Brands and e-commerce platform Pepper marks a significant shift in the way independent distributors and operators are engaged and supported. This collaboration, named Smart Solutions, aims to bridge the gap that has historically existed between suppliers and independents.

“SMART Solutions harnesses the power of the independent food distributors' e-commerce app and the supplier partners' strategies to target their customers. By focusing initially on 8 of our Marketshare Supplier Partners, SMART Solutions is set to enhance its product visibility with a full suite of tools and boost independent customer engagement, resulting in double-digit case growth among Frosty Acres Brands’ distributor owners,” said Bill Lewis, president/CEO of Frosty Acres Brands.

"We are thrilled to partner with Frosty Acres Brands, a true leader in the food distribution industry. This collaboration with FAB is squarely in line with our mission of harnessing cutting-edge technologies and A.I. to empower independent food distributors who are the backbone of this industry. We applaud Bill Lewis and the Frosty Acres team for pioneering this new approach.," said Bowie Cheung, CEO and co-founder of Pepper.

SmartSolutions is poised to offer a novel approach to addressing the challenges faced in reaching and effectively engaging with a traditionally underserved market segment. As Smart Solutions continues experiencing success, there are high expectations for setting new benchmarks in the field, specifically tailored to the needs and nuances of the independent.

Sources: Frosty Acres Brands; Pepper