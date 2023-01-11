The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) is announcing the promotion of Sarah Novak to chief operating officer. Novak has served the association for over 15 years as the vice president of membership and public relations.

“Sarah has been an invaluable asset to the association over her tenure and has an excellent pulse on the members’ needs and the staff’s ability to serve them,” said AFIA President and CEO Constance Cullman. “In the new position, she will work to put strategies in place that allow the organization to perform at optimal capacity while maximizing member service and satisfaction. I am confident that she will be a key part of taking AFIA to the next level.”

In addition, the AFIA welcomed recent University of Florida agricultural communications graduate Marisa Crowhurst as its spring communications intern. Crowhurst will support the AFIA communications team with developing multimedia content for distribution to members and other target audiences via AFIA’s and the Institute for Feed Education and Research’s print and digital platforms.

Source: American Feed Industry Association