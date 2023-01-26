Millwood Inc. added a second New Jersey-based pallet repair location in Barrington, New Jersey. The new location is about an hour southwest of Millwood's pallet repair location in South River, New Jersey, and is Millwood’s 37th location nationwide.

“The opportunity to expand in New Jersey allows us to grow the Millwood family and have a further impact on the new communities we serve,” said EVP Operations Brad Arnold.

This new location, which is about 60,000 square feet, will allow Millwood to service customers in the greater Philadelphia region and add nearly 50 new team members to the Millwood family.

An estimated 50,000 pallets, or 100 truckloads in and out, per week will be repaired at this new location.

Team members from various departments are in Barrington working on their orientation into Millwood.

“This is a great opportunity for Millwood and will give us opportunities to do more,” Arnold said. “Over the next several months we plan to ensure the right people are in the right positions and to quickly help our new hires feel like they’ve been a part of the Millwood family for a while now.”

Millwood continues to look for opportunities to add more pallet repair and other operations in 2023.

New job openings at this new location will be posted to Millwood’s career site. All of Millwood's job openings can be found online at www.millwoodinc.com/careers.

Source: Millwood Inc.