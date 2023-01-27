Tyson Foods is announcing that Wes Morris has been named president of Tyson Foods’ poultry business, effective Jan. 27.

Morris has over 35 years of experience working in poultry and consumer sales. Morris first joined Tyson Foods in 1999 and held several leadership positions, including group vice president of consumer products, and last serving as president, prepared foods operations, for four years before retiring in 2017.

“Wes is a recognized leader who will help position us for continued success and the future growth of our chicken segment,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods president and chief executive officer. “We’re confident his experience will help us continue to strengthen our chicken operations and meet growing consumer demand for [Tyson] brand products.”

“Our team has a passion for feeding the world and we have the right ingredients to successfully execute for our customers and consumers,” said Morris. “We will focus on executing our strategy with excellence and agility.”

After retiring from Tyson, Morris worked as chief financial officer for Simmons Foods from 2018 to 2019 and has most recently worked for Tyson as a consultant in the company’s poultry business. Prior to joining Tyson, he held various sales and sales management roles at Dial Corp., Andrew Jergens Co. and Acosta Brokerage.

Morris received his Bachelor of Arts in marketing from the University of Arkansas.

David Bray is departing as group president, poultry, a position he held since 2021. Tyson Foods thanks him for his contributions to the company.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.