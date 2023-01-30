As presenting sponsor of the annual rivalry games known as the Commonwealth Clash, Smithfield united with the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech to recognize two local Virginia food banks for their commitment to providing communities with accessible nourishment through food pantries and meals. As an extension of Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes program, the brand donated over 60,000 pounds of protein — more than 240,000 servings — to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Feeding Southwest Virginia during the 2022–2023 school year to aid in hunger relief efforts for children, seniors and families.

"As a Virginia-based brand and longtime supporter of the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic departments, we're excited to be sponsoring the Commonwealth Clash for another year and collaborating with both schools on community outreach events," said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "We want to thank the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Feeding Southwest Virginia for their tireless commitment to lighten the burden of food insecurity for many families. We look forward to providing relief to our home state for many years to come."

Representatives from Smithfield presented the donations during events that recently took place at each respective food bank. Speakers discussed the importance of donations for Virginia communities, which provide valuable center-of-the-plate protein to residents while helping the food banks maintain their current high volume of food distribution. During the events, Smithfield brought its Bacon Bus to provide meals for food bank staff and volunteers to further thank those making an impact locally.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves almost 110,000 people monthly throughout its 25-county and eight-city region. Protein is one of the most requested food items.

"With the high demand for food assistance in our area, we're thankful for this additional support from Smithfield," said Michael McKee, CEO for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. "Receiving these protein donations will help us alleviate hunger and provide hope for families across Central and Western Virginia."

In counties such as Buchanan, Lee and Dickenson, the food insecurity rate is over 19%. Feeding Southwest Virginia's donated food supply is down 16% from a year ago, and the organization is purchasing more truckloads of food, which can cost upwards of $40,000, to meet the needs of the community. Many neighbors in Southwest Virginia are forced to make the impossible choice between food, rent, utilities, medicine and many more expenses.

"We want to thank Smithfield for the generous donation they've provided for us[...]," said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO for Feeding Southwest Virginia. "With the crucial shift in the economy and supply chain, we're grateful to be given this opportunity so we can continue to serve this essential protein to our neighbors in need."

These two significant donations are part of Smithfield Foods' Helping Hungry Homes initiative, the company's coast-to-coast effort to help families and individuals become more food-secure. Since 2008, the company has donated hundreds of millions of protein servings to food banks, community outreach programs and disaster-relief efforts in all 50 states. To learn more, visit https://sustainability.smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.